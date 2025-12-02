Jacob Chance Named Kia NBA G League Coach of the Month
Published on December 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The NBA G League today announced that Austin Spurs head coach Jacob Chance has been named Kia NBA G League Coach of the Month for November.
In his first season as head coach for the Silver and Black, Chance has led Austin to a 9-1 start, the best opening stretch in franchise history. Throughout the month, Austin ranked first in three-point percentage (40.2%), second in defensive rating (104.1), third in field goal percentage (50.0%), and fifth in both three-pointers made (130) and free throw percentage (77.7%).
The Spurs enter December on a four-game winning streak during the team's 20th anniversary season, standing No. 1 in the South Division and No. 2 overall in the league with a .900 winning percentage. This marks Chance's first NBA G League monthly honor.
