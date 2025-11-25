Austin Sweeps Rio Grande Valley with 118-100 Win

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (7-1) defeated the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (3-4), 118-100, on Monday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Jayden Nunn led Austin with 27 points, while Stanley Umude added 25, and Micah Potter posted 15 points and 15 rebounds. Trey McGowens also scored 15 for the Spurs.

Austin shot 60.5% from the field in the first half to build a 71-57 lead at the break, led by 18 points from Umude while Daishen Nix scored 15 to pace Rio Grande Valley. Austin pushed its lead to as many as 20 points in the third quarter and carried a 99-86 advantage into the final frame. The Spurs held Rio Grande Valley to 21.7% shooting in the fourth to close out the win.

Nix led the Vipers with 26 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, while Efe Abogidi added 23 and Kevon Harris finished with 20.

