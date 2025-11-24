South Bay Lakers Earn Largest Comeback Win of the Season

Published on November 24, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors 108-105 Sunday night at UCLA Health Training Center to improve to 5-1 overall and 5-0 at home.

Los Angeles Lakers two-way guard Nick Smith Jr. scored 22 points (7-16 FG, 6-7 FT). Forward Drew Timme had 22 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3FG) and five rebounds. Guard R.J. Davis added 22 points (7-14 FG) to go along with three blocks as a reserve. Two-way center Christian Koloko recorded his first double-double of the season with 12 points (6-8 FG), 14 rebounds, one steal and one block. Los Angeles Lakers forward Adou Thiero, on assignment with South Bay, added 12 points (6-10 FG), four rebounds and four assists.

South Bay overcame a 61-54 halftime deficit, erasing an 18-point second-quarter gap to secure its largest comeback win of the season. South Bay outscored Santa Cruz 25-18 in the fourth quarter and held the Warriors to 31.8 percent shooting overall and 15.4 percent from three in the final period. The win also marked the first time this season South Bay trailed entering the fourth quarter. South Bay improved to 2-0 in games decided by three points or fewer.

Five Santa Cruz players scored in double figures, led by guard LJ Cryer, who posted a game-high 25 points (10-21 FG) and seven assists. Center Marques Bolden added 18 points (5-10 FG) and seven rebounds, forward Ja'Vier Francis scored 14 points (6-7 FG) to go along with seven rebounds as a reserve. Guard Trey Galloway added 13 points (4-8 FG) while forward Taevion Kinsey finished with 10 points (5-10 FG).

South Bay will travel to face the San Diego Clippers on Saturday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. PT to begin a six-game road trip. The Lakers return to UCLA Health Training Center on Saturday, Dec. 13, at 5 p.m. PT to host the Rip City Remix. Fans can click here to purchase tickets.







NBA G League Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.