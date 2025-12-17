South Bay Lakers Close Tip-Off Tournament with Win over San Diego

Published on December 17, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers closed out the Tip-Off Tournament with a 127-118 win over the San Diego Clippers Tuesday night at UCLA Health Training Center, improving to 7-7 overall and 6-1 at home.

Six South Bay players scored in double figures, led by Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht, on assignment with South Bay, who recorded 30 points (10-17 FG, 6-10 3FG) and five rebounds. Two-way guard Nick Smith Jr. finished with 20 points while shooting 4-of-8 from three. Two-way guard Chris Mañon added 20 points and five rebounds, while guard Kobe Bufkin scored 15 points as a reserve. Los Angeles Lakers forward Adou Thiero, on assignment with South Bay, added 14 points and seven rebounds, and two-way forward Drew Timme posted 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.

South Bay used a dominant fourth quarter to secure the win over San Diego, scoring 42 points on 71.4% shooting from the floor, their highest field goal percentage in any quarter this season. The Lakers shot 52.4% from the field for the game, improving to 3-1 when shooting 50% or better from the floor.

Los Angeles Clippers two-way guard RayJ Dennis led San Diego with 28 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals as a reserve. Forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. tallied 27 points, five rebounds and three steals. Los Angeles Clippers guard Cam Christie, on assignment with San Diego, tallied 13 points, Clippers center Yanic Konan Niederhauser, also on assignment, scored 12 points while forward Taylor Funk added 11 points.

South Bay will travel to Orlando for the NBA G League Winter Showcase, opening play against the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Saturday, Dec. 20, at 9 a.m. PT. South Bay returns home to UCLA Health Training Center on Saturday, Jan. 3, at 5 p.m. PT to host the Memphis Hustle.







NBA G League Stories from December 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.