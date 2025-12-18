Maine Celtics Qualify for Winter Showcase Tournament

Published on December 17, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics finished the first portion of the NBA G League schedule in position to qualify for the Winter Showcase Tournament, the G League's in-season tournament that takes place at this week's NBA G League Winter Showcase in Orlando.

Maine (9-5) enters the single-elimination tournament as the #7 seed. The Celtics will face #2 Salt Lake City in the quarterfinal round on Friday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised live on ESPNU.

The eight teams with the best record through the first 14 games of the season qualify for the Winter Showcase Tournament, which culminates with the championship game on Monday, Dec. 22. The Winter Showcase Champion will receive $100,000

Led by Two-Way Players Ron Harper Jr., Max Shulga, and Amari Williams, the Celtics return to the Winter Showcase Tournament for the first time since 2022. Maine is seeking its first ever Winter Showcase Tournament Championship.

Below is the Winter Showcase Tournament schedule:

Round Date Matchup Time Broadcast

Quarterfinal - Game 1 Dec. 19 #3 Austin vs. #6 Stockton 12:00 pm ESPNU

Quarterfinal - Game 2 Dec. 19 #4 Greensboro vs. #5 Grand Rapids 1:00 pm NBA TV

Quarterfinal - Game 3 Dec. 19 #2 Salt Lake City vs. #7 Maine 2:30 pm ESPNU

Quarterfinal - Game 4 Dec. 19 #1 Raptors 905 vs. #8 San Diego 3:30 pm NBA TV

Semifinal Dec. 21 G2 Winner vs. G4 Winner 1:00 pm ESPNU

Semifinal Dec. 21 G1 Winner vs. G3 Winner 3:30 pm ESPNU

Championship Dec. 22 Semifinal Winners 6:30 pm ESPNU







