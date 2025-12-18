Maine Celtics Qualify for Winter Showcase Tournament
Published on December 17, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Maine Celtics News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics finished the first portion of the NBA G League schedule in position to qualify for the Winter Showcase Tournament, the G League's in-season tournament that takes place at this week's NBA G League Winter Showcase in Orlando.
Maine (9-5) enters the single-elimination tournament as the #7 seed. The Celtics will face #2 Salt Lake City in the quarterfinal round on Friday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised live on ESPNU.
The eight teams with the best record through the first 14 games of the season qualify for the Winter Showcase Tournament, which culminates with the championship game on Monday, Dec. 22. The Winter Showcase Champion will receive $100,000
Led by Two-Way Players Ron Harper Jr., Max Shulga, and Amari Williams, the Celtics return to the Winter Showcase Tournament for the first time since 2022. Maine is seeking its first ever Winter Showcase Tournament Championship.
Below is the Winter Showcase Tournament schedule:
Round Date Matchup Time Broadcast
Quarterfinal - Game 1 Dec. 19 #3 Austin vs. #6 Stockton 12:00 pm ESPNU
Quarterfinal - Game 2 Dec. 19 #4 Greensboro vs. #5 Grand Rapids 1:00 pm NBA TV
Quarterfinal - Game 3 Dec. 19 #2 Salt Lake City vs. #7 Maine 2:30 pm ESPNU
Quarterfinal - Game 4 Dec. 19 #1 Raptors 905 vs. #8 San Diego 3:30 pm NBA TV
Semifinal Dec. 21 G2 Winner vs. G4 Winner 1:00 pm ESPNU
Semifinal Dec. 21 G1 Winner vs. G3 Winner 3:30 pm ESPNU
Championship Dec. 22 Semifinal Winners 6:30 pm ESPNU
