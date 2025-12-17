San Diego Clippers Earn Eighth Seed in G League Winter Showcase Tournament

The San Diego Clippers have secured the eighth seed in the G League Winter Showcase Cup Tournament and will face the top-seeded Raptors 905 (14-0) in the quarterfinals on Friday, December 20th at 3:30 PM ET on NBA TV.

The Clippers rank among the G League's top ten in three-point shooting percentage heading into the matchup. Raptors 905 enters as the tournament favorite after making history as the first team to complete an undefeated run in NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament play.

The winner of Friday's quarterfinal will advance to the semifinals on Sunday, December 22nd at 1:00 PM ET on ESPNU, facing either the Grand Rapids Gold or Greensboro Swarm. The tournament championship game is scheduled for Sunday, December 22nd at 6:30 PM ET on ESPNU.







