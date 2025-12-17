The San Diego Clippers Fall Short against South Bay Lakers

El Segundo, CA - The San Diego Clippers (9-5) fell short against the South Bay Lakers (7-7), 127-118.

The San Diego Clippers couldn't keep pace with the South Bay Lakers' efficient scoring in the opening quarter, falling behind 35-27. Yanic Konan Niederhauser led the Clippers' offense with eight points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field. The Lakers extended their advantage to 67-59 by halftime. RayJ Dennis provided a spark off the bench with 17 points, while Niederhauser added 10 points and five rebounds in the first half. The Clippers mounted a third-quarter comeback, briefly seizing the lead midway through the period behind nine points from Patrick Baldwin Jr. The Lakers regained control and held on to an 85-83 lead heading into the final frame. The Clippers cut a 14-point deficit down to six in the final minutes in the fourth quarter, the Clippers couldn't complete the comeback, ultimately falling 127-118 to the Lakers.

RayJ Dennis led the team with 28 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench. Patrick Baldwin Jr. scored 27 points and five rebounds. Cam Christie had 13 points and five assists, and Yanic Konan Niederhauser added 12 points and six rebounds. Taylor Funk scored 11 points, making all four shot attempts.

For the South Bay Lakers, Dalton Knecht had 30 points and five rebounds. Nick Smith Jr. had 20 points and four rebounds.

Next Up

The San Diego Clippers head to Orlando, Florida for the NBA G League Showcase Cup Tournament, where they'll face top-seeded Raptors 905 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.







