Austin Spurs Clinch No. 3 Seed in Winter Showcase Tournament

Published on December 17, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs have clinched the No. 3 seed in the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase Tournament.

Austin finished the Tip-Off Tournament 12-2 to earn one of eight spots in the single-elimination Winter Showcase Tournament, which features the top eight teams from the Tip-Off standings. The champion will receive a $100,000 prize for its organization.

The Spurs will face the No. 6 seed Stockton Kings in the quarterfinals on Friday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m. CT. The game will air on ESPNU.







