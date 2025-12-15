Austin Spurs Agree to Trade with San Diego Clippers

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that they have agreed to a trade with the San Diego Clippers, receiving returning player rights of Elfrid Payton in exchange for the returning player rights of Abdullah Ahmed and Nate Mensah. In a subsequent roster move, the Spurs waived Kobe Stewart.

Payton, 6-3/195, most recently spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets during the 2024-25 season, averaging 3.5 points, 6.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 21.3 minutes across 24 games. A 10-year NBA veteran, Payton has appeared in 500 career games with Phoenix, New York, New Orleans and Orlando, holding averages of 9.8 points, 5.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 26.5 minutes. He also made postseason appearances with the Knicks (2020-21) and Suns (2021-22). Payton was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 10th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

The Gretna, Louisiana, native played three seasons at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (2011-14), appearing in 135 games (114 starts) and averaging 15.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 32.7 minutes.

Stewart, 6-4/200, appeared in 12 games for Austin, averaging 3.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.6 minutes.







