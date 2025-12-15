Santa Cruz Warriors Announce Pajama Night on December 27 to Wrap up 2025 Season of Giving Initiatives

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors coaches, players, and front office staff have participated in events throughout the months of November and December to support local Santa Cruz families and youth during this holiday season, as part of the NBA Cares Season of Giving league-wide campaign. To close out the 2025 Season of Giving, the Warriors will host their annual Pajama Night on Saturday, December 27, as they face the Osceola Magic in their regular-season home opener.

Saturday, December 27:

- Pajama Night: For the tenth year in a row, the Sea Dubs will celebrate Pajama Night at their home game against the Osceola Magic on Saturday, December 27. Fans and front office team members are encouraged to wear their pajamas to the game, as well as bring a new pair of pajamas to donate to Jacob's Heart Children's Cancer Support Services. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Santa Cruz Warriors Toiletry Bag, presented by Courtyard Santa Cruz by Marriott.

Below is a look at the entire Santa Cruz Warriors' schedule of Season of Giving events:

- Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County Holiday Food & Fund Drive: From Saturday, November 6, through Thursday, January 15, 2026, Second Harvest is raising funds and food donations through their Holiday Food & Fund Drive to ensure no one in the Santa Cruz community goes hungry during the holiday season. Led by Santa Cruz Warriors Team President and Holiday Food & Fund Drive Co-Captain, Chris Murphy, the Sea Dubs are excited to donate a portion of their Swishes for Dishes pledge throughout the months of November, December, and January to the Holiday Food & Fund Drive in an effort to help reach their goal of 5.5 million meals. To donate directly to the Santa Cruz Warriors' fundraising efforts on behalf of Second Harvest Food Bank's Holiday Food and Fund Drive, CLICK HERE.

- Helping Hands: Grey Bears Holiday Meal Drive-Thru: On Wednesday, November 12, members of the Santa Cruz Warriors front office visited Grey Bears, a local nonprofit that promotes good nutrition, activity, and social connection as the perfect recipe for healthy aging. Sea Dub team members helped prepare produce and dry goods for Grey Bears' Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Drive-Thru, supporting their mission to provide 1,300 meals to local families throughout the Santa Cruz community.

- DoorDash Thanksgiving Meal Drive: On Wednesday, November 26, members of the Santa Cruz Warriors and Community Bridges staff joined forces to distribute 40 ready-to-eat Thanksgiving meals to local families at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

- Downtown Holiday Parade: On Saturday, December 6, the Santa Cruz Warriors front office team members and beloved mascot, Mav'Riks, participated in the annual Downtown Santa Cruz Holiday Parade, connecting with over 3,000 community members in attendance while handing out festive team-branded giveaways to celebrate the holiday season.

- Adopt-A-Family: On Sunday, December 7, the Santa Cruz Warriors participated in the Santa Cruz Volunteer Center's 12th annual "Adopt-A-Family" initiative, continuing the tradition of supporting a local family during the holiday season. The Sea Dubs' chosen family were special guests at the Santa Cruz Warriors home game against the Valley Suns on Sunday, December 7, where Santa Cruz guards Trey Galloway and Chance McMillian surprised them with gifts sponsored by the organization.

- Helping Hands: Jacob's Heart Holiday Heart Mart: On Tuesday, December 9, continuing a holiday tradition that dates back to the 2019-20 NBA G League season, Santa Cruz Warriors front office team members visited Jacob's Heart Children's Cancer Support Services as part of the organization's monthly Helping Hands volunteer initiative. Sea Dub team members spent the morning preparing gifts and donations to be delivered to local children battling cancer and their families.

