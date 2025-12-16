Rip City Remix to Host First Ever School Day Game on December 15

Portland, Ore. (Dec. 12, 2025) - For the first time ever, the Rip City Remix are hosting a game specifically designed for K-12 classrooms - The School Day Game on December 15 at 10:30 a.m. As the Remix take on the Stockton Kings, more than 1,400 Students from local schools will pack Chiles Center. This one-of-a-kind field trip includes educational activities, in-arena presentations and learning modules designed to complement classroom instruction, along with the opportunity to watch a Rip City Remix game!

High school grade-level participants will enjoy a pregame career panel with sports industry professionals, including representatives from the Rip City Remix and University of Portland Athletics. This panel will include an overview of different roles in the sports industry and allow for students to ask questions and network with leaders in the field.

All students will be provided with an interactive workbook containing activities and educational content to encourage learning at the arena, including math, Portland landmarks geography, and creative writing prompts to share with classmates. Each student will also receive a commemorative Remix backpack tag.

Students will have the opportunity to collect exclusive giveaways, participate in contests throughout the arena, and learn from a hands-on 3D-printing activation in collaboration with the YMCA.

Tixr, the official ticketing partner of the Rip City Remix, has graciously donated 500 tickets to students in title 1 schools from the Portland area.

