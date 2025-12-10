Remix Orbit the Stars in 133-122 Home Victory

Published on December 10, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Portland, Ore. - The Rip City Remix ended the Salt Lake City's eight game win streak, as they defeated the Stars with a 133-122 on Tuesday night at Chiles Center. With nine lead changes and five times tied in the first half, the Remix pulled away early in the third quarter to lead the entirety of the second half by as many as 18 points. Rip City shot 52.1% FG and finished with five players in double-figures.

The Remix were led by forward Blake Hinson, who scored 39 points (15 -26, 57.7% FG) for his fourth-consecutive 30+ point performance. He also added five rebounds and five assists and one steal in the victory. Trail Blazers assignment player Rayan Rupert followed with 22 points (8-11 FG), along with nine rebounds and five assists. Two-Way player Javonte Cooke returned to the Remix to add 20 points on 9-18 from the field, along with seven steals, the second most in franchise history.

The Stars were led by Elijah Harkless with 27 points and followed by assignment player Walter Clayton Jr. with 25 points and six assists, but Salt Lake City could not silence the Remix during their fourth quarter surge. Salt Lake City finished with 40-85 FG and 12-32 from beyond.

