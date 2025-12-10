Dickinson's Double-Double Not Enough as Squadron Fall to Legends

Published on December 10, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Hunter Dickinson recorded his fifth double-double in eight games as the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Texas Legends, 130-94, on Tuesday night.

Dickinson began the night as the bright spot inside for Birmingham (3-8), posting eight points and eight rebounds- four of them offensive- within the opening six minutes. However, the hosts struggled from the field, converting just 8-of-20 attempts, including 0-of-3 from three-point range, allowing Texas (6-6) to gain a 27-17 advantage.

After a slow start to the second period, the Squadron started to find a rhythm offensively. However, the Legends began to heat up, knocking down six threes in only 10 attempts to earn a 62-41 lead at the half.

Texas carried their momentum into the second half and continued to extend their advantage with a 34-point third quarter. The deficit proved to be too large for the Squadron as they were defeated on the night, 130-94.

Hunter Dickinson finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds for his fifth double-double for the Squadron. He also recorded two assists, two steals, and a block.

Texas' Miles Kelly led all scorers with 30 points on 8-of-11 from three-point range. He also grabbed four rebounds and handed out two assists.

The Squadron will travel to Oklahoma City and face the Blue on Thursday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. before returning home for their final two G League Tip-Off Tournament games on Dec. 14 and 16. Birmingham's road contest will be available on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.

For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.







NBA G League Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.