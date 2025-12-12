Alexander's Clutch Bucket Lifts Birmingham over Oklahoma City

December 11, 2025

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - In a back-and-forth thriller, the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, defeated the Oklahoma City Blue, 103-101, thanks to Trey Alexander's go-ahead layup with 10 seconds remaining.

After appearing in two games for the Pelicans this month, two-way guard Trey Alexander returned to the Squadron (4-8), playing in his first game since Nov. 24 at Mexico City. He provided the spark Birmingham needed with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the first quarter, but Oklahoma City (4-9) evened the score at 20 apiece heading into the second.

The close contest continued in the second quarter, with neither team gaining more than a five-point advantage. The Squadron managed to gain the largest lead of the night, 45-40, with 3:31 remaining in the half; however, the Blue's late push gave them a three-point advantage at halftime.

Oklahoma City led by as many as six at the beginning of the third quarter, but the back-and-forth battle continued. Led by Hunter Dickinson's nine-point, seven-rebound quarter, Birmingham kept applying pressure to the hosts and tied the score at 79 heading into the final 12 minutes.

The fourth quarter remained tight until the Blue took an eight-point lead with 4:04 remaining. The home side appeared to be in control, but the Squadron flipped a switch and went on a 12-3 run to take a one-point lead with 53 seconds left. An Oklahoma City free throw from Jazian Gortman tied the game with 37 seconds to play, but a steal by Josh Oduro and a clutch layup by Trey Alexander with 10 seconds remaining secured a 103-101 victory for the Squadron and sealed the season sweep over the Blue.

Trey Alexander led all scorers with 24 points, including his game-winning bucket. He also handed out six assists and grabbed four rebounds in his first game with the Squadron since Nov 24.

The Squadron return home for their final two games of the G League Tip-Off Tournament on Sunday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. Both Birmingham home games will be available on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.







