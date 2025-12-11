Squadron Set to Hold Teddy Bear Toss During Sunday's Grinchmas Game

Published on December 11, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, are hosting a teddy bear toss for fans during halftime of Sunday's Dec. 14 game against Rio Grande Valley in an effort to collect donations for the Magic City Toy Drive.

The City of Birmingham, in partnership with CBS 42 and AmFirst Credit Union, created the Magic City Toy Drive to provide happy holiday memories for hundreds of less fortunate Birmingham youth. The drive accepts donations ranging from new and unopened toys for boys and girls ages birth to 10, new bicycles, and coats and jackets.

On Sunday, Squadron fans are encouraged to bring plush toys to throw onto the court when prompted during halftime. Fans can also bring non-plush toys, coats, and jackets that will be accepted upon entry.

Prior to Sunday's game, the Birmingham Squadron have donated a total of 500 plush toys to the drive. Fans can also donate to the various donation sites listed by the City of Birmingham below.

East, West, North, South Police Precincts

Police Administration Building

All Birmingham Fire and Rescue Stations

All AmFirst Credit Unions in Birmingham

Department of Youth Services

City Hall

Sunday's game tips off at 3 p.m. at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster, BirminghamSquadron.com, or by calling (205) 719-0850.

For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.







NBA G League Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.