Osceola Magic Drop Final Road Game against Memphis Hustle

Published on December 11, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (Dec. 11, 2025) - The Osceola Magic (8-4) couldn't overcome a hot first half from the Memphis Hustle (5-7) and fell 132-121 on Thursday night at Landers Center. Memphis forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 30 points to lead the Hustle.

Lester Quiñones scored a game-high 33 points for the Magic, his third 30-plus point performance of the season. Alex Morales recorded 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting.

Neither team was able to pull away in the first quarter, but the game opened up for both teams in the second. Quiñones scored 16 points in the quarter, and the visitors had a slight lead with 2:52 left in the half.

However, it was the Hustle that took momentum back going into halftime. Grizzlies' assignment player GG Jackson scored nine points during the team's 18-8 run heading into the locker room. Memphis shot 24-of-39 from the field and 12-of-20 from behind the arc in the first half.

Osceola couldn't hang around after an overall tough shooting night and dropped their last road game of Tip-Off Tournament group play.

Up Next: The Magic make their return to Osceola Heritage Park with two games against the Memphis Hustle on Sunday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 16. These will be their final home games before the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase.

Sunday's game will celebrate Swish's Birthday, and the first 1,000 fans will receive an Orlando Magic Night replica jersey, courtesy of City Kia of Greater Orlando. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.







NBA G League Stories from December 11, 2025

