Boom Erupts in Second Quarter to Rout Herd, 118-98

NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom (4-8), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, picked up a dominating win over the Wisconsin Herd (3-8), 118-98, on Thursday night at The Arena at Innovation Mile.

Two-way player Taelon Peter led the Boom with a season-high 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field, including 5-of-10 from behind the arc, along with four assists and three rebounds. In their season debut, Samson Johnson (15 points, five rebounds), two-way player Quenton Jackson (14 points, five assists) and Au'Diese Toney (13 points, five rebounds) made an immediate impact for the Boom. Kyle Guy and Jalen Slawson finished with 14 points apiece, while Guy added eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Herd were paced by former Indiana Pacer Victor Oladipo with 21 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Cormac Ryan tallied 14 points and four rebounds, while Kira Lewis Jr. contributed 13 points and four rebounds.

After a 0-for-5 start from the field, the Boom quickly pulled themselves out of an early seven-point deficit thanks to two-way player Taelon Peter, who scored 10 of his 24 points in the first quarter on 4-of-5 shooting from the field, including 2-of-3 from the three-point line. The Boom continued the momentum into the second period to take a commanding 26-point lead after closing the half on a 31-9 run. Noblesville locked in defensively, holding Wisconsin to 37.5 percent from the field and 20 percent from beyond the arc in the second quarter.

The Herd came out of the break as the aggressor by using a 12-4 run, powered by Victor Oladipo, to chip away at their deficit early in the third period. Oladipo used a 12-point burst in the frame to narrow the gap to 15 points (86-71) after 36 minutes of action. The Boom responded by opening the fourth quarter with six consecutive points, pushing the lead up to 21 points en route to the victory despite several runs by the Herd.

The Boom will conclude the Tip-Off Tournament slate with a back-to-back set against the Windy City Bulls, beginning on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage will be available live on the Roku Channel.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







