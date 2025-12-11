Salt Lake City Stars to Host West Valley City Night on December 15 with a Special Edition Jersey Give Away

Salt Lake City - The Salt Lake City Stars will host the Valley Suns in a back-to-back series beginning Monday, Dec. 15, with the first game highlighted by the debut of the West Valley City jerseys and a pet adoption event in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters. The Stars will be giving away West Valley replica jerseys to the first 500 fans in the building.

Monday's game marks the first West Valley Night of the 2025-26 season, celebrating the unique culture and heritage of West Valley City. The new jerseys draw inspiration from the historic Bonneville Raceway, a motorsports complex established in the late 1960s that became a hub for Utah motorsports. The uniform colors reflect West Valley City's official palette and are accented by racing stripes symbolizing the raceway's 3,000-foot drag strip.

In addition to West Valley Night, the Stars have partnered with Best Friends Animal Society to host a pet adoption event during the Dec. 15 game. Fans will have the opportunity to adopt a pet on-site, with the Salt Lake City Stars covering all adoption fees.

Best Friends Animal Society believes pets belong in homes not shelters and is working to make the country no-kill, which means saving every healthy and treatable pet in shelters. Founded in 1984, Best Friends runs lifesaving facilities and programs nationwide in partnership with more than 5,500 shelters and rescue organizations.

The Stars face the Valley Suns for the first time this season on Monday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. MT at the Maverik Center with the second game scheduled on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. MT.Following the doubleheader, Salt Lake City will travel to Orlando, Fla., to compete in the 2025-26 Winter Showcase, which runs from Friday, Dec. 19, through Monday, Dec. 22.

