Stars' Winning Streak Ends with 122-133 Loss to Remix

Published on December 10, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars dropped the first game of their doubleheader against the Rip City Remix, falling 122-133 on Monday night. The loss marks the Stars' first defeat since Nov. 14 and moves Salt Lake City to 9-2 on the season.

The team opened strong, shooting just under 50% from the field and 57.1% from three in the first quarter to take a 32-28 lead. Rip City responded with an explosive second quarter, shooting 65.4% from the field and 46.2% from beyond the arc to take a 69-63 lead into halftime and Salt Lake City never regained an advantage.

Two-way guard Elijah Harkless led the Stars with 27 points (7-15 FGM, 7-8 FTM). Jazz assignment player Walter Clayton Jr. found his rhythm offensively, scoring a G League career-high 25 points (10-21 FGM, 3-8 3PM) while also dishing out a team-high six assists. Two-way players John Tonje and Oscar Tshiebwe delivered productive outings as well with Tonje scoring 17 points (5-10 FGM) off the bench, and Tshiebwe controlling the glass with a game-high 18 rebounds (7 OR, 11 DR).

Jazz assignment players Taylor Hendricks and Cody Williams both started for Salt Lake City, with Hendricks adding 15 points (6-8 FGM) and Williams contributing four.

Rip City was led by guard Blake Hinson, who scored a game-high 39 points (15-26 FGM).

The Stars remain in Portland for a rematch against the Rip City Remix with the matchup set for Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. MT at Chiles Center in Portland, Ore., and will air on Jazz+.

HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)

STARS Harkless - 27 Tshiebwe - 18 Clayton Jr. - 6 .471 .375 .741 13-37-50

REMIX Hinson - 39 Rupert - 9 Cooke - 6 .521 .362 .692 8-35-43







