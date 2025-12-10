TyTy Washington Jr. Torches Former Team as the San Diego Clippers Beat the Valley Suns

Tempe, AZ December 9, 2025 - The San Diego Clippers (7-3) defeated the Valley Suns (2-9), 124-116.

A defensive first quarter concluded with the San Diego Clippers trailing the Valley Suns 28-19. Yanic Konan Niederhauser paced the Clippers with six points and five rebounds, but San Diego's nine turnovers stifled any offensive flow. The Clippers roared back in the second quarter, closing the half on a 12-2 run to trim the deficit to just one point, trailing 56-55 at halftime. Yanic Konan Niederhauser anchored the comeback with a first-half double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, while the team caught fire shooting 70% from both the field and three-point range in the quarter. The Clippers maintained their hot shooting in the third quarter, building a 10-point advantage before the Suns clawed back, but the Clippers took an 87-82 lead into the final quarter. TyTy Washington Jr., facing his former team after playing for the Suns last season, caught fire with nine points in the quarter. The Clippers clung to a three-point lead entering the final two minutes before clutch three-pointers from Taylor Funk and RayJ Dennis sealed the Clippers 124-116 victory.

TyTy Washington Jr. led the San Diego Clippers with 28 points against his former team, shooting an efficient 85% from the field while adding six rebounds and four assists. Yanic Konan Niederhauser recorded his third double-double with 18 points and a season-high 17 rebounds. RayJ Dennis in his Clippers debut posted 19 points and three assists. Jason Preston stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and tied his season-high with three steals. Taylor Funk chipped in 11 points on 50% shooting from beyond the arc, while Zach Freemantle contributed 11 points and five rebounds off the bench. After a sluggish start, the Clippers shot 56% from the field and 50% from three-point range.

For the Valley Suns, Damion Baugh scored 26 points and eight assists. CJ Huntley had a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

The San Diego Clippers will conclude their road trip against the Valley Suns on Thursday, December 11th. Tip-off is at 6:00pm PT and can be viewed on ESPN+.







