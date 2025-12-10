Remix Fall in Two Games at Home

The Rip City Remix have lost in back-to-back appearances against the San Diego Clippers and most recently to the South Bay Lakers. The Remix are in the middle of a seven-game home stretch lasting until Dec. 16th before one road game, and then traveling to the Winter Showcase in Orlando. Following a record-breaking night of scoring for Rip City vs. San Diego on Tuesday, the Clippers retaliated in the second of the two-game series for a 135-128 victory over the Remix. On Sunday, the Lakers controlled the game from early on earning a lead as large as 21 in the first half. The Remix made a comeback run in the fourth quarter, starting the frame down by 20 all the way to take a one-point lead with two minutes remaining, but were unable to secure the win. Blake Hinson has been an unstoppable force, leading the Remix in scoring for back-to-back nights, recording 35 points against the Lakers (12-23 FG, 9-17 3PT), and 31 points (10-20 FG, 9-18 3PT) vs. Clippers. Dillon Jones filled his stat lines with a triple-double and a double-double in the two games. When facing the Lakers, Jones earned 17 points, 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals. Against the Clippers, he earned his second triple-double of the season with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Up Next: The Remix look to bounce back in a two-game series against the Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday and Thursday.







