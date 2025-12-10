Maine Celtics Win Franchise Record 9th Straight

WASHINGTON - The Maine Celtics rallied in the second half to beat the Capital City Go-Go 112-101 and win their ninth consecutive game, a new franchise record.

A 26-2 run in the third quarter shifted the momentum in Maine's favor to earn the road win at Capital City (4-7). The Celtics improve to 9-3 in the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament after earning a tough road win without Two-Way players Ron Harper Jr. and Amari Williams available.

Celtics Two-Way player Max Shulga led Maine with a career-high 25 points, three rebounds, and four assists on 7-16 shooting, including 4-9 from three. In his third game as a Maine Celtic, Keon Johnson packed the stat sheet with 21 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Hason Ward and Stefan Todorovic each added 14 points, and Aaron Scott provided 10 points off the bench and was a game-high +32. As a team, Maine shot 48.8% (41-84) from the field and 38.2% (13-34) from three. The Celtics shot 91% from the free throw line (10-11) and outrebounded the Go-Go 49-32.

The Go-Go were led by 22 points, seven rebounds, and five assists from Skal Labissiere. Sharife Cooper and AJ Johnson each added 16 points and Jamir Watkins added 15 for Capital City. The Go-Go finished the game shooting 44.2% (38-86) and 30.6% (11-36) from three. Capital City scored 27 points off of 19 Maine turnovers, but it wasn't enough to overcome the hot shooting Celtics in the second half.

Capital City jumped out to a 7-0 lead after Jamir Watkins knocked down a three-pointer at the 10:34 mark of the first quarter. Max Shulga responded with a pair of triples to pull Maine within two, 10-8 with 8:35 left in the opening quarter. Shulga scored eight points in the quarter. With 6:17 remaining, AJ Johnson drove to the basket plus the foul to extend Capital City's lead to eight points, 18-10. Johnson scored 12 points in the first quarter as the Go-Go led by as many as 11. Trailing 24-14, Maine went on a 14-2 to run in the final four minutes of the quarter. Stefan Todorovic found Jalen Bridges in transition with 21.7 seconds left to give Maine their first lead of the game, 28-26 to conclude the opening frame.

Maine extended their lead to four in the opening minutes of the second quarter before Damari Monsanto connected on a three to cap off a 7-0 Go-Go run and put Capital City in front 35-32 with 8:32 left. Skal Labissiere buried a three-pointer with 6:44 to go in the second to give the Go-Go a 44-39 lead. Maine pulled within two after a basket and free throw by Kendall Brown, but Johnson led Capital City on a 9-0 run to give the Go-Go their largest lead of the first half, 55-44 with 2:32 remaining in the first half. A pair of threes by Brown and Bridges and a transition layup by Shulga spurred an 8-0 run to pull Maine back within three with 1:07 to go. Shulga led Maine with 12 first half points and Ward added 10 as Maine trailed Capital City 57-54 at the break. The Celtics shot 46.3% (19-41) from the floor, including 33.3% (5-15) from beyond the arc, while Capital City shot 52.3% (23-44) and 42.1% (8-19) from three. Johnson led all scorers with 16 first half points, and Watkins added 11 on three made threes. Johnson did not score in the second half for Capital City.

The Go-Go controlled the momentum to start the second half. With 9:15 left in the third quarter, Sharife Cooper drove through the lane and scored to give Capital City a 66-58 advantage. Labissiere dialed up a three from the top of the key to extend the Go-Go's lead, 71-62 with 7:01 to go in the third. The rest of the third quarter would be dominated by the Celtics. Maine continued to hang around and a floater by Makhi Mitchell with 5:02 to go in the third pulled Maine within five. On the next offensive possession, Hayden Gray buried a three to pull Maine within two, 71-69. An Aaron Scott triple gave Maine a 74-71 advantage as the Celtics went on a 12-0 run to regain the lead with under three minutes to play in the third quarter. After Scott buried another three, Todorovic came off the bench and knocked down back-to-back triples to give Maine a 12-point lead, 85-73 with 1:09 to go in the quarter. Capital City did not score a field goal since the 7:30 mark of the quarter as Maine outscored the Go-Go 34-16 in the third. It was all part of a 26-2 run to end the third quarter as Maine led Capital City 88-73 to begin the fourth.

Capital City cut the Celtics lead down to single digits with a timely three by Leaky Black at the shot clock buzzer to make it 92-83 with 9:22 left in the game. Maine answered with five straight points, including a long three by Shulga with 8:08 on the clock to give the Celtics a 97-83 advantage. After a Celtics turnover, Black scored in transition to cut the Maine lead down to eight with 6:03 left in the game. A loose ball bounced to Mitchell under the basket, and a two-handed flush put Maine on top by 12, 103-91 with 4:12 remaining. Shulga, a rookie Two-Way player out of VCU, started to take over down the stretch. A long three capped a 7-0 Celtics run to match their largest lead of the game to that point. Then Shulga fought through the contact for the old fashioned three-point play to give Maine a 109-93 lead with 3:00 remaining. The Celtics outscored the Go-Go 58-44 in the second half as Maine rolled to their ninth consecutive win, 112-101 on Wednesday afternoon.







