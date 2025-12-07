Amari Williams' Triple-Double Lifts Maine to 8th Straight

PORTLAND, Maine. - Amari Williams posted a triple-double with 10 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists, while the Maine defense held their opponent to under 100 points for the fourth straight time in a 118-95 victory over College Park on Sunday afternoon.

The win is the Celtics' eighth in a row and matches the longest winning streak in franchise history. Maine improves to 8-3 overall with the victory, and stays unbeaten at home at 6-0. College Park falls to 4-7 in the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament with the loss.

The triple-double is the first for Williams as a pro, something he accomplished only once in college. Williams was one of six Celtics in double-figures in the win. Jalen Bridges finished with a team-high 20 points on an efficient 7-9 shooting from the floor and 4-6 shooting from three. Keon Johnson scored 17 points off the bench, Kendall Brown added15 points while Max Shulga chipped in 14. Maine shot it 49.5% (45-91) from the floor as a team and 38.2% (13-34) from three.

Caleb Houstan scored a game-high 21 points in a losing effort for College Park. Dwight Murray Jr. scored 20 to go along with seven assists, and Mailk Williams finished a point shy of a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds. Javan Johnson with 13 points, Eli Ndiaye with 12 and M.J. Walker with 11 all also finished in double figures. The Skyhawks shot 41.5% (34-82) from the floor in the defeat and 30.4% (14-46) from beyond the arc.

The Celtics got everyone involved early. Four of the five Maine starters scored in the first five minutes. With the game tied 14-14, Ron Harper Jr. knocked down a three to put the C's on top 17-14 with 6:22 to go in the first, forcing a College Park timeout. Overall, all nine Celtics that saw the floor in the opening quarter scored, including Harper Jr., who led the way with eight points. As a team, Maine closed the first on a 19-5 run across the final 6:07 and took a 36-21 lead to the second.

To begin the second, the Skyhawks dug into the lead. College Park began the quarter on a 10-2 run, and a Houstan bucket with 8:50 to go in the first half trimmed the Maine advantage to seven at 38-31. The Celtics had an answer. With 4:35 to go in the quarter, a Johnson free throw put Maine up by 18, its largest lead of the first half at 51-33, capping off a 13-2 run in response. Johnson scored seven of his 11 first-half points in the second. But the Skyhawks closed the half strong. A 16-7 College Park spurt ended the second quarter and lowered the Maine lead to 58-49 at the break. Harper Jr. left the game in the second quarter with a hip injury and would not return. Bridges led all scorers with 12 points in the first half on perfect 4-4 shooting from the floor and 2-2 from beyond the arc. Maine shot 44.7% (21-47) from the field in the first half and 35.3% (6-17) from three. The Skyhawks finished the first half shooting 38.6% (17-44) and 26.1% (6-23) from distance.

The Celtics defense began the second half strong. Maine held College Park scoreless across the first 3:59 of the third quarter. A Brown dunk off a Williams feed with 8:01 to go in the third capped off an 8-0 run out of the half to put the C's back up by 18 at 67-49. Then came another College Park push. Three threes and a three-point play by Houstan factored into a 12-2 run to bring the Skyhawks back within eight at 69-61 with 5:17 to go in the quarter. That was the closest the Skyhawks would get. Maine closed the quarter strong, outscoring College Park 17-9 the rest of the period. A Shulga three with 22 seconds to go lifted the Celtics back up by 18, before a Walker layup at the buzzer made it 86-70 going to the fourth.

Maine exploded on offense to begin the final quarter. Four buckets, all assisted by Williams, including two threes, helped the Celtics to a 10-0 burst to start the final session and and extend their lead to 26. Murray Jr. tried to will College Park back. With Maine leading 105-88, the guard scored eight of the Skyhawks' 16 points in a 16-2 run to make it 105-88 with 5:33 to go. But the C's did not let it slip away. Maine bested College Park 13-7 the rest of the way and pulled away for its eighth straight win 118-95.

This year's Celtics join the 2024-25 Maine Celtics and the 2014-15 Maine Red Claws as the only teams in franchise history to win eight consecutive games. Maine hits the road next week for two games at Capital City. The first go with the Go-Go is set for Wednesday, December 10, at 2 p.m.







