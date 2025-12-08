Birmingham Drops Home Contest to Legends

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, dropped their second straight contest of the Tip-Off Tournament, 121-91, on Sunday against the Texas Legends.

Birmingham (3-7) looked to get off to a quicker start than in the team's previous outing on Friday, but Texas (5-6) took control early, knocking down six threes and building a 31-18 lead after the first quarter.

In the second period, the Legends extended their lead to as many as 18, but the Squadron battled back and trimmed the deficit to as little as seven. A late three by Cam Young gave the visitors a 57-47 lead at the break, but Keion Brooks Jr. was the bright spot in the in the first half with 14 points, leading all scorers.

Texas continued to stretch their lead in the second half, converting 8-of-12 from three-point range in the third quarter. The Legends then went on to sustain their impressive offensive performance in the fourth and took the first game of the season series, 121-91.

Keion Brooks Jr. led Birmingham in scoring for the second time this season with 22 points. He also completed his double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds.

Dalano Banton's 22 points were the most for a Legend player. He also recorded eight assists, four rebounds, and two steals in the win.

The Squadron will face the Legends again on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. as they look to even the season series at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Birmingham's Knockout Hunger game will be available My68 and on NBAGLeague.com.

