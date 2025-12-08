Iowa Wolves Beat Sioux Falls Skyforce 115-110 to Split the Weekend Series

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves beat the Sioux Fall Skyforce 115-110 on Sunday afternoon in Sioux Falls to split the weekend series. The Wolves (7-4) survived a late game surge from the Skyforce (8-5) in the lowest-scoring game of the season for the Wolves.

Alize Johnson led the Wolves with 28 points and a game-high 15 rebounds in the victory. Tristen Newton added 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists. Rocco Zikarsky added 16 points and 5 rebounds.

Jules Bernard tallied 14 points and 8 rebounds from the bench, while Enrique Freeman recorded 12 points and 5 rebounds and Zyon Pullin added 11 points and 6 assists.

The Wolves and Skyforce were evenly matched, shooting 44.1% and 44.4% from the field, respectively. Iowa out-rebounded Sioux Falls 52-46, while Sioux Falls scored 50 points in the paint, compared to Iowa's 44.

Josh Christopher led the Skyforce with a game-high 31 points. Trevor Keels added 20 points. Steve Settle III (19 points, 11 rebounds) and Vladislav Goldin (14 points, 10 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles.

The Wolves return to Casey's Center in Des Moines to host the Motor City Cruise on Friday, December 12 for their last home game of the Tip-Off Tournament.







