San Diego Clippers Fall Short to the Rip City Remix

Published on December 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







Portland, OR - The San Diego Clippers (5-3) defeated t he Rip City Remix (5-2), 146-108.

A fast-paced opening quarter featuring four lead changes ended with the Rip City Remix holding a narrow 36-35 advantage. TyTy Washington Jr. paced the San Diego Clippers with nine points in a balanced first-quarter effort that saw eight players reach the scoring column. The Clippers couldn't maintain their early momentum as the Remix pulled away in the second quarter, extending their lead to 76-60 at halftime. Taylor Funk contributed seven second-quarter points to join Washington Jr. in double figures for the Clippers. The Remix extended their advantage in the third quarter, taking a 111-81 lead into the final quarter. TyTy Washington Jr. continued to pace the Clippers' offense with six more points, pushing his game total to 19. Jason Preston's 12-point fourth quarter couldn't overcome the deficit as the Clippers fell to the Remix, 146-108.

TyTy Washington Jr. tied his season-high with a team-leading 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the losing effort. Jason Preston matched him with 21 points while connecting on 43% of his three-point attempts. Derek Ogbeide continued his strong play, notching his third straight double-double with 10 points and 11 boards. T Taylor Funk continued his efficient shooting from deep, draining 75% of his three-pointers en route to 15 points.

For the Rip City Remix, Blake Hinson had 39 points, shooting 78% from the field. Alex Reese added 21 points.

Next Up

The San Diego Clippers will continue their road trip against the Rip City Remix on Thursday, December 4th. Tip-off is at 6:00pm PT and can be viewed on ESPN+.







