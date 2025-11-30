Taylor Funk's Career Night Powers the San Diego Clippers Past the South Bay Lakers

The opening quarter proved to be a tightly contested battle, with four lead changes before concluding with the South Bat Lakers holding a narrow 33-32 advantage. Taylor Funk led all scorers with 11 points by shooting a perfect 3-of-3 from three-point range, while the San Diego Clippers set an aggressive tempo by generating 16 fast break points to keep pressure on the Lakers' defense. Following another competitive start to the second quarter, the Clippers seized momentum and built a seven-point advantage as Derek Ogbeide and Jason Preston combined for 13 early points. The Clippers extended their lead to as many as 13 points and carried a 68-60 advantage into the halftime break. Four Clippers reached double figures in scoring during the first half as the team connected on an impressive 46.7% of their three-point attempts. TyTy Washington Jr. led the Clippers offense in the third period and scoring 10 points to help the Clippers maintain a slim advantage as San Diego entered the final quarter clinging to a narrow 95-94 lead. Led by Taylor Funk and Jason Preston scoring, the Clippers pulled away decisively in the closing period, ultimately securing the 124-113 victory.

Taylor Funk delivered a career-best performance, leading the San Diego Clippers with 30 points while establishing new career highs with eight three-pointers on an efficient 72% shooting from beyond the arc and securing 10 rebounds to secure his first double-double. Jason Preston dropped a season high 25 points for the San Diego Clippers while helping his team generate offense posting an impressive nine assists. Preston's running mate in the backcourt TyTy Washington Jr. had a season high of his own with 21 points. Off the bench Jaelen House contributed with a season high of 15 points. The Clippers shot 50% from the field as a team while tying a season low with just 12 turnovers.

For the South Bay Lakers, RJ Davis posted a team high 24 points. Bronny James who joined the team on assignment had 10 points and five rebounds.

