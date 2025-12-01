Shorthanded Bulls Fall in Rematch against Charge

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, suffered a tough loss to the Cleveland Charge 117-135 Sunday afternoon. The Bulls were in for a challenge with only nine players available for today's matchup. Despite the loss, Windy City forward Kevin Knox II notched a commanding double-double of a game-high 37 points and 10 rebounds.

The Charge set the tone early, outscoring the Bulls 88-54 in the first half and extending their lead by as much as 40 points by the beginning of the third. Pushing the pace was essential to Cleveland's advantage as they capitalized on 32 fast break points compared to Windy City's three. Down but not done, the Bulls fought back in the final frames of the game, knocking down seven threes and outscoring the Charge 63-47 in the half. However, the final push was not enough to reverse the deficit, and Cleveland ultimately took home the win.

For the Bulls, forward Mouhamadou Gueye put up a season high double-double of 25 points and 15 rebounds. Guard Caleb Grill came off the bench to record his own season-high of 19 points, sinking three threes, and grabbing five rebounds.

Guard Killian Hayes led the scoring effort for the Charge, finishing with 26 points. Forward Tristan Enaruna wasn't far behind, putting up an additional 23 points. Center Chaney Johnson recorded a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. Forward Miller Kopp and Cleveland Cavaliers two-way forward Chris Livingston put up 15 and 14 points respectively.

With the loss, Windy City falls to 5-3 while Cleveland improves to 5-5. The Bulls home court action will resume next Friday, December 5 as they face off against the Motor City Cruise. Tip-off is slated for 7:00pm CST and the game will be broadcast on CHSN+ on tape delay and Roku.







