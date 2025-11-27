Lachlan Olbrich Records Triple-Double, Windy City Drops Contest to Sioux Falls

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, dropped its contest against the Sioux Falls Skyforce 122-129 on Wednesday night. Despite the loss, Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Lachlan Olbrich put up an impressive 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to notch his first NBA G League triple-double. The all-around performance by Olbrich comes in just his sixth game of his rookie season.

Facing the Skyforce for the second time this season, the Bulls kept the contest in close range throughout the night. Going on a run in the second quarter, Windy City was able to secure a ten-point lead, but Sioux Falls clawed back to keep a two-point advantage going into the half. Steady shooting from the Skyforce and difficulty from beyond the arc for the Bulls allowed Sioux Falls to extend their lead in the back half of the matchup. Despite late surges in the fourth of 15 points from Olbrich and 11 points from Essengue, consistency from the Skyforce earned the team the win.

Chicago Bulls forward, on assignment with Windy City, Noa Essengue notched his first NBA G League double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller put up 13 points and grabbed three rebounds. Bulls guard R.J. Nembhard and forward Mouhamadou Gueye each logged double-digit performances off the bench with 13 points for Nembhard and 10 points for Gueye.

The Skyforce were led by guard Cam Carter, who tallied 27 points off the bench, shooting 67% from the field. Miami Heat two-way center Vladislav Goldin recorded a double-double of 23 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Miami Heat forward, on assignment with Sioux Falls, Kasparas Jakučionis scored 18 points, dished out seven assists and grabbed five boards.

With the loss, the Bulls drop to 4-2 while the Skyforce rise to 6-3. Windy City will face the Cleveland Charge at home Friday, November 28. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00pm CST and the game will be broadcast on CHSN on tape delay.







