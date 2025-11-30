Charge Set Records in Rout

Published on November 30, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Miller Kopp of the Cleveland Charge

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE) Miller Kopp of the Cleveland Charge(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE)

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL - The Cleveland Charge (5-5) led wire-to-wire in a 135-117 victory over the Windy City Bulls (5-3) on Sunday afternoon at the NOW Arena.

The Charge set new franchise records for points in a quarter (45) and points in a half (88) during the opening 24 minutes of the game, hitting 66% of their shots led by five players in double figures plus 24 assists. Cleveland led by as many as 40 in the game and ended up with 35 team assists to tie another franchise record.

Chaney Johnson had his second career double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds with six assists, four steals and two blocks. Killian Hayes scored 26 points with eight assists and three steals. Tristan Enaruna scored 23 points and swatted two blocks. Chris Livingston added 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench for Cleveland.

The Charge are back home this week with a pair of games against the Noblesville Boom (Indiana Pacers) beginning on Wednesday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m. TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

Images from this story







NBA G League Stories from November 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.