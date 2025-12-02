What's Up, Party People: Join Bluey this Friday Night as Record-Breaking Cleveland Charge Come Back Home to Public Hall

Published on December 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND -  The Cleveland Charge turn Public Hall into the Heeler home with tickets available for Clevelanders to meet their favorite dog from down under as they host the Noblesville Boom on Wednesday, December 3, and Friday, December 5, at 7:00 p.m. Fans will get to be part of the excitement and team spirit fueling historic accomplishments from this past weekend for a high-energy homestand highlighted by Friday's first-ever promotion of its kind.

Friday, December 5 - Bluey Night

No 'trifficult" decisions ahead, the best place to be this Friday, December 5, at 7:00 p.m. is Public Hall for Bluey Night with the Cleveland Charge!

Bluey Night takes over Public Hall this weekend when fans can see their favorite seven-year-old Blue Heeler from TV's "Bluey" throughout the game! The lovable life lessons from the whole Heeler family inspire imaginative play, empathetic interactions, and infusions of joy into every day.

No airport is needed to see the children's television star and beloved Australian pup: Bluey will be available for Meet and Greet photo opportunities for VIP Ticket purchasers. Meet and Greets will be offered from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.  Fans can purchase Meet & Greet tickets online at www.clevelandcharge.com/bluey.

The crew behind the fun-filled game presentation every Charge game, the Charge Cavalry, will lead attendees in recognizable fun, including Musical Statues and games of the Bluey-created Featherwand where anything can become "Heavy" or "Unheavy" in an instant! Additionally, fans will have a chance to play "Keepy Uppy", a twist on the classic game typically played with a soccer ball and found in the show. Charge fans can unite in the fun as the whole arena attempts to break the World Record for Largest Game of Ballon Keepy Uppy! The rules are simple - keep that balloon off the floor and keep the giggles going. Fans can also practice their best dance moves and activate "Dance Mode" to celebrate successes on the court.

If your family loves Bluey as much as the Grannies love beans, this night is sure to delight!

Records Set in Windy City

The Charge had their own "Heeler Party" after blowing everyone away in the Windy City this past weekend setting multiple franchise records against the Bulls. Charge Guard Killian Hayes kicked off the strong effort with 40 points in last Friday's game, making him the Charge's first 40-point scorer this season. The team followed the strong offensive energy on Sunday by crushing franchise records for points in a quarter (45) and points in a half (88) on their way to a resounding 135-117 victory.

Whether fans are Keepy Uppy experts or basketball fanatics, the Cleveland Charge offers an unforgettable experience for Clevelanders of all ages.

Attendees can charge on over to  the  retail stand  in Public Hall  throughout the year  to gear  up for the new season!  Fans can  shop  exciting  items  with  the  elegant  new  logo  and  styles  appealing to  every  Charge supporter  both in person and  online . 

Give the gift of Charge Basketball this Holiday season! Holiday Plans start at only $51 and include your choice of any three (3) Charge games, free tickets to Disney on Ice at Rocket Arena, free admission to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, and a free fleece ear warmer featuring the new Charge logo! CLICK HERE for more information.

