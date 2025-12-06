Boom Falls Short in Cleveland, 114-102

Published on December 5, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







CLEVELAND, OH - The Noblesville Boom (3-8), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, fell to the Cleveland Charge (6-6), 114-102, on Friday at Cleveland Public Hall.

Steven Ashworth led the Boom with 23 points and four assists in his third consecutive 20-point outing, shooting 7-of-11 from the field and 4-of-7 from three-point range. Kyle Guy added 20 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals, while Jalen Slawson contributed 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

The Charge were paced by Tristan Enaruna, who posted a game-high 27 points along with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Chaney Johnson finished with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Zeke Mayo chipped in 18 points.

After a back-and-forth first half, Cleveland held a 62-58 advantage at the break. Kyle Guy scored 11 of his 20 points in the opening quarter to help Noblesville build a nine-point lead heading into the second frame. The Boom shot 45.5 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc in the first quarter, but the Charge flipped the momentum in the second quarter, outscoring the Boom by 13 points behind Zeke Mayo's 14-point burst on 5-of-5 shooting, including 4-of-4 from deep in that span.

In a back-and-forth second half, which featured eight ties and four lead changes, the score was knotted at 92-92 with 7:31 remaining in regulation. The Charge closed the game on a 22-10 run to pull away late in the period, holding the Boom to 14 points in the final 12 minutes of play to snap their three-game winning streak.

NEXT UP

The Boom returns to Noblesville for a three-game homestand, beginning on Thursday against the Wisconsin Herd. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, with coverage available on ESPN+.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from December 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.