Windy City Drops Contest to Motor City

Published on December 5, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, IL - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, dropped its Friday night contest to the Motor City Cruise 118-129. Windy City guard Mac McClung led the home team's scoring effort with 23 points, shooting 50% from the field.

Facing the Cruise for the first time this season, the Bulls had a slow start shooting just 30% from the field in the first quarter. Taking advantage, Motor City pulled ahead by 13 points going into the second frame. 10 points by McClung in the second quarter helped Windy City get back on track and by the fourth the Bulls had cut the deficit to just four points. Despite the hustle, Windy City was unable to take the lead as Motor City dominated the boards and capitalized on second chance points.

In addition to McClung's 23 points, the Bulls had three other players with 20-plus point performances. Coming off the bench, Windy City forward Mouhamadou Gueye logged 21 points and grabbed six boards. Starting guard RJ Nembhard and starting forward Kevin Knox II each chipped in 20 points with Nembhard tacking on six assists.

Detroit Pistons forward/center Isaac Jones, on assignment with the Cruise, recorded a game-high 26 points shooting 65% from the field and taking down 10 rebounds for a double-double. Detroit Pistons two-way center Tolu Smith III was next in line for the Cruise with 21 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. Rounding out the visitors in double-digits, Detroit Pistons two-way guard Wendell Moore Jr. notched 20 points and neared a triple-double with eight assists and seven rebounds.

With the loss the Bulls fall to 5-4 while the Cruise improve to 4-7. Windy City faces Motor City for a rematch tomorrow, December 6th. Tip-off is slated for 7:00pm CST and the game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com and CHSN+ on tape delay.







