Swarm Build Lead, Hold off Late Rally to Defeat Knicks, 112-106

Published on December 5, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Swarm (7-4) held strong on Friday night at Novant Health Fieldhouse, securing a 112-106 victory over the Westchester Knicks (1-9).

The Swarm built a lead as large as 28 points - powered by a decisive 21-4 run - before withstanding a late push that saw Westchester erase the deficit and briefly take the lead in the final period. Greensboro responded with eight unanswered points down the stretch to reclaim control and close out the win.

Jaylen Sims paced the Swarm with 26 points, while Drew Peterson followed with 25 points on an efficient 11-of-17 shooting (3-of-6 3PT). PJ Hall recorded his third consecutive double-double, finishing with 20 points and 11 rebounds on 8-of-13 shooting.

Dink Pate and Kevin McCullar Jr. led Westchester with 21 points apiece.

Westchester opened the night with early momentum, racing to an 8-0 lead in the first 90 seconds behind a perfect 3-of-3 start and a pair of defensive stops. Greensboro countered with an 11-3 run, highlighted by a one-handed cockback dunk from Hall following a pump fake on the left wing. The Swarm continued to press forward, taking a 32-25 lead through the first quarter behind 10 early points from Sims.

Greensboro pushed the margin to double digits midway through the second quarter, fueled by 3-pointers from Hall and Eric Dixon. The run stretched to 21-4 as the Swarm took command, ultimately entering halftime with a 68-45 advantage.

Greensboro's first-half production was balanced across all three levels, connecting on 8-of-18 shots from beyond the arc, converting all six free-throw attempts, and holding the Knicks to just three made threes. Hall and Sims both posted 16 first-half points, with Hall going a perfect 6-of-6 from the field.

Westchester battled back in the third quarter, closing on a 24-11 run to trim the deficit to 93-78 entering the fourth. The Knicks carried their momentum into the final period, opening on a 13-2 push to bring the margin to 95-91.

Westchester reclaimed its first lead since the first quarter at the 4:13 mark, briefly taking a 103-100 lead before the Swarm regained their footing with eight straight points to retake the advantage for good.

The Swarm and Knicks conclude their two-game series on Sunday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. ET on NBA TV. Greensboro will host Community Heroes Night as part of the matchup. Tickets are available here.

Game Notes:

The Swarm posted its largest lead in a home contest this season, going up as large as 28 points in play.

PJ Hall marked his most points as a member of the Swarm on Friday with 20 points. He went a perfect 6-of-6 for 16 points in the first half.

The Swarm tallied three or more 20+ point scorers in the contest (PJ Hall, Jaylen Sims, Drew Peterson) for the first time since Nov. 22, 2025, against the Long Island Nets - the 52nd time in franchise history.

Brandon Slater fouled out in 12:29, the second-quickest foul out in franchise history. Jeremiah Tilmon fouled out in 12:06 minutes against the Long Island Nets on Nov. 11, 2023.

Jaylen Sims and Drew Peterson both notched season highs in scoring with 26 and 25 points, respectively.







