Boom Secures Third Straight Win

CLEVELAND, OH - The Noblesville Boom (3-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, earned its third-straight win with a 140-128 victory over the Cleveland Charge (5-6) on Wednesday night at Cleveland Public Hall.

After missing the past three games, Kyle Guy showed no rust, leading the Boom with 35 points, six rebounds, and six assists while shooting 12-of-17 from the field, including 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. Steven Ashworth followed his career-best performance by recording his third double-double of the season (27 points, 10 assists), going a perfect 8-of-8 from the field with seven made three-pointers. RJ Felton and Gabe McGlothan added 23 and 20 points, respectively.

Luke Travers paced the Charge with his own double-double, recording 24 points and 12 rebounds. Chris Livingston posted 21 points, while Chaney Johnson finished with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists.

The Boom came out firing on all cylinders, draining four consecutive three-pointers to build a 12-point advantage in the opening period. Kyle Guy made an immediate impact in his return as he scored 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field, including 2-of-3 from behind the arc in the frame. The Charge managed to weather the storm to even the score after 12 minutes of action. In the second quarter, Noblesville outscored Cleveland by 20 points (46-26), shooting 73.9 percent from the field and 60 percent from the three-point range during that span. The Boom had three players score at least 10 points in the second quarter to take an 83-63 advantage at halftime.

After trailing 90-67 early in the third quarter, the Charge flipped the switch with a 17-2 run to pull within striking distance, led by Luke Travers, who went a perfect 4-for-4 from the field for nine points in the frame. Cleveland managed to narrow the gap to five points until the Boom reclaimed the momentum down the stretch with three huge blocks by Jalen Slawson to help Noblesville extend the lead back into double digits and notch its third consecutive win after a season-high 140-point offensive explosion.

The two teams will meet again on Friday at Cleveland Public Hall, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage will be available on NBAGLeague.com.

