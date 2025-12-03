Herd Seal 114-112 Victory on the Road

OSHKOSH, Wis. (Dec. 3, 2025) - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Motor City Cruise 114-112.

Milwaukee Bucks two-way players led the Herd in scoring, with Mark Sears posting a career-high 30 points and Pete Nance 24 points.

The top scorers for the Motor City Cruise were Marcus Sasser with 20 points and Wendell Moore Jr. with 19 points.

The game tipped off with Victor Oladipo knocking down a jumper for the Herd, but Motor City quickly answered with a free throw to tie it 2-2. Pete Nance drilled a deep three-pointer, only for the Cruise to respond with a fast-break layup. Wisconsin surged ahead midway through the quarter with three consecutive baskets from Mark Sears. The Herd stretched the lead to double digits at 37-25 after a Kira Lewis Jr. triple. The Cruise battled back with three shots from deep to cut the Herd's lead to one, 37-36.

Mark Sears opened the second quarter with a three-pointer, but Motor City answered from deep to stay close. Lacey James threw down a dunk and followed with a layup to push Wisconsin ahead 44-39. Motor City countered to take a brief lead 49-47 at the six-minute mark. Alex Antetokounmpo responded with two baskets to swing momentum back to the Herd. The quarter turned into a shootout until the Cruise tied the game 64-64 with a jumper in the final seconds of the second quarter. Mark Sears paced the Herd with 16 points in the first half.

Pete Nance splashed a three to start the third quarter, but Motor City answered to retake the lead. The Herd regained control with Nance hitting another three. The Cruise fought back, building a five-point cushion 86-82. Wisconsin responded with back-to-back Alston baskets and a Mark Sears layup to go up by three. In the closing seconds, Sears drove for another bucket to put the Herd up 90-89 heading into the fourth.

Kaden Anderson opened the final quarter with a layup and free throw, followed by Sears with a transition three to give Wisconsin a seven-point lead, 96-91. Motor City rallied behind a dunk and a big three, trimming the deficit to two. The Cruise hit a clutch three to go ahead 101-100, but the Herd answered with a Kira Lewis Jr. triple and a Nance hook shot to reclaim control. Sears knocked down a step-back three at 3:46, and Oladipo converted two free throws in the final minute. Despite a late three from Moore, Wisconsin held on for a thrilling 114-112 win.

The Herd will play next in Indiana against the Noblesville Boom on Thursday, December 11, with tip-off set for 6:00 PM. Fans can watch the game on The Spot - Green Bay 32 and ESPN+.







