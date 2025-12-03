Santa Cruz Warriors Overcome Double-Digit Deficit to Outlast the Valley Suns 111-110

SANTA CRUZ, CA - A floater from newly signed two-way guard LJ Cryer sealed the victory for the Sea Dubs as the Santa Cruz Warriors (1-9) battled back from a double-digit deficit in the second half to defeat the Valley Suns (0-8) 111-110 on Tuesday night at Mullet Arena.

Guard LJ Cryer, who signed a two-way contract with Golden State earlier today, notched his fourth consecutive 25-plus point performance tonight with 26 points, seven assists, and four rebounds. Forward Jack Clark finished the game with a career-high 22 points and seven rebounds, while center Marques Bolden recorded a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double and a career-high six blocks. Forward Jacksen Moni and forward Ja'Vier Francis combined to contribute 23 points off the bench for Santa Cruz, scoring 13 points and 10 points, respectively. Guard Taevion Kinsey rounded out the Sea Dubs' offensive effort with 12 points on 5-of-11 field goal shooting.

Guard Damion Baugh led the Suns with 22 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Forward CJ Huntley secured a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Guard JaQuori McLaughlin and two-way guard Koby Brea both recorded four three-pointers to finish the game with 18 points apiece. Guard Alex Schumacher contributed 14 points off the bench, while forward Tyrese Samuel collected a game-high 12 rebounds.

Both sides came out of the gate red-hot on offense, as seven early points from Cryer and eight points from Baugh left the game knotted at 15 points apiece just over four minutes into the contest. The Suns initiated an 11-3 run to pull ahead by eight points, but Santa Cruz countered with a 12-4 run of their own to force the seventh tie of the game, 30-30, with 1:59 left in the first quarter. Clark, Moni, and Cryer combined for 26 points in the opening frame for Santa Cruz, and the game went into the second quarter tied at 32-32. The Sea Dubs and Suns continued trading baskets through the first six minutes of the second period, as neither side was able to take more than a five-point lead. Santa Cruz was limited to just four points over four-plus minutes, which allowed Valley to pull ahead by eight points with 3:19 remaining until halftime. The Warriors ended the first half on an 8-2 run, cutting their deficit to two points, but a three-pointer with time expiring from McLaughlin gave the home side a 63-58 lead heading into halftime.

4-of-6 shooting from behind the arc by the Suns to open the second half saw the home side claim the first double-digit margin of the game, out in front 79-69 at the 6:36 mark of the third quarter. The Sea Dubs ramped up their defensive intensity, holding Valley to 1-of-9 shooting from the floor for over four minutes to make it a four-point ballgame, behind 82-78 with 2:26 left in the frame. Despite 11 points in the period from Bolden, the Suns went into the fourth quarter with a 92-84 advantage. The Warriors methodically closed the gap and claimed their first lead since the 8:54 mark of the second quarter, inching ahead 99-98 with 7:12 left in the game. After claiming their largest lead of the contest, up 105-100 with 4:14 left to play, the Warriors allowed the Suns to claw their way back to a one-point advantage with 91 seconds remaining. Cryer willed the Warriors back in front, 111-110, with a right-handed floater with 3.6 seconds left in the game, and a block from Bolden on the defensive end secured the one-point victory for the Warriors.

