Charge Bested by Boom

Published on December 3, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge forward Chris Livingston follows through on his shot vs. the Noblesville Boom

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (5-6) fell at home to the Noblesville Boom (3-7), 140-128, at Cleveland Public Hall on Wednesday night.

Cleveland's Luke Travers led the team with 24 points 12 rebounds and five assists. Chris Livingston scored 21 points on 8-of-14 from the field off the bench. Chaney Johnson had 17 points and three steals, while Darius Brown had 16 points, seven assists and three steals. Tristan Enaruna and Killian Hayes each supplied 16 points for the Charge.

The Boom were led by four 20+ point scorers in the win: Former Charge G Kyle Guy netted 35 with six rebounds and six assists. Steven Ashworth scored 27 on 7-of-7 three-pointers with 10 assists. RJ Felton added 23 points off the bench and Gabe McGlothan posted 20 points.

The two teams meet again this Friday, December 5 at 7:00 p.m. for Bluey Night! VIP MEET & GREET WITH BLUEY TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

