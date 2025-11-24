Norchad Omier Joins Team Nicaragua

CLEVELAND, OH - Cleveland Charge C Norchad Omier has been chosen to represent Nicaragua as part of their national team that will play a two-game set against Team USA in qualifiers for the 2027 FIBA Men's World Cup. The two teams will match up this Friday, November 28 in Managua, Nicaragua followed by a second contest in College Park, GA on Monday, December 1.

As part of his international duty, Omier will miss the Charge's next two games at the Windy City Bulls. In a subsequent roster move, the Charge have signed C Cheikh Mbacke Diong from the available player pool.

