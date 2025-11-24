Boom Tops Cruise for First-Ever Win

Published on November 23, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







NOBLESVILLE, IN - The Noblesville Boom (1-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, notched its first-ever win after defeating the Motor City Cruise (3-4), 104-88, on Sunday at The Arena at Innovation Mile.

Two-way guard RayJ Dennis led the way with his first double-double of the season, finishing with a stat line of 20 points and 10 assists with four rebounds and four steals. DaJuan Gordon (19 points, nine rebounds) and Gabe McGlothan (19 points, six rebounds) followed closely behind to contribute to the win.

Wendell Moore Jr. (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Isaac Jones both registered a double-double for the Cruise, while Brice Williams added 18 points, three rebounds and three steals.

The Boom used a big first-half performance by DaJuan Gordon, who scored 14 of his 19 points in that span, to help give Noblesville a 12-point lead late in the half. Gabe McGlothan and RayJ Dennis added 12 and 10 points, respectively, through the first two quarters of action. The Boom capitalized at the charity stripe after converting 91.7 percent of their free throws for 21 points by halftime.

After a slow start in the third quarter, the Boom responded with a 13-2 run to take a commanding 13-point lead with 7:50 remaining in the period. The Cruise made a run late in the third but couldn't overcome the deficit as the Boom went on to expand their lead by 16 points, the largest of the game, in the fourth quarter en route to the victory.

NEXT UP

The Boom will conclude the three-game homestand against the Wisconsin Herd on Sunday, Nov. 30, at The Arena at Innovation Mile, tipping off at 3 p.m. ET. Coverage will be available on NBAGLeague.com.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from November 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.