Strong Fourth Quarter Performance Puts Spurs Past Vipers

Published on November 23, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

CEDAR PARK, Texas. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (3-3), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, suffered a 130-123 loss to the Austin Spurs (6-1) on Sunday afternoon at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Austin opened the game by hitting a 7-0 run. Vipers Daishen Nix went on to score eight points while only allowing the Spurs to put up a three-pointer to make the score 8-10 in favor of the home team. At 7:11 a dunk by Vipers Efe Abogidi tied the game at 12-12. Austin then regained control and maintained it until the end of the first quarter with a score of 32-24.

The Spurs dominated most of the second quarter until the 3:40 mark when RGV picked up its first lead of the game with a score of 46-45. After three lead changes the Vipers regained control of the game and pulled ahead of its opponent 61-54. At the half Houston Rockets two-way, JD Davison, was paving the way for the Vipers as he scored 16 points in only 19 minutes of play.

During the third quarter of the game Austin began clipping away at the Vipers lead with small runs of its own which helped the team even the playing field at 80-80. RGV then outscored its opponent 18-9 to take a 98-89 advantage.

At 6:24 in the fourth RGV led by 12 points (117-105), but Austin went and outscored its opponent 20-2 which gave the home team a 125-119 edge. The Vipers attempted to come back but fell short of a victory as the game ended with the scoreboard reading 130-123.

Davison led the way for RGV with 25 points followed by Nix with 24 points. Houston Rockets assignee, Jae'Sean Tate, made his debut in the G League with the Vipers and dropped 20 points in 19 minutes.

Seven of the nine Spurs players reached double digits in scoring. Kyle Mangas steered the Spurs to victory with 34 points. Stanley Umude contributed 18 points. San Antonio Spurs two-way, Harrison Ingram, posted a double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Both teams will face off once again tomorrow night at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. To tune into the game visit www.NBAGLeague.com and for more information go to www.rgvipers.com.







