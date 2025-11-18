Boom Eye Fresh Start at Home After Battling Wolves in Second Matchup

Published on November 17, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Des Moines, IA - The Noblesville Boom (0-6) wrapped up their two-game set against the Iowa Wolves (4-1) with a 133-120 loss at Casey's Center in game six of the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament.

Noblesville was first on the board and traded the lead three times in the first quarter, but Iowa seized control before halftime, heading into the break with a 76-57 advantage. Jalen Slawson paced the Boom early with 12 points and 6 assists, while Gabe McGlothan added 11 points and DaJuan Gordon chipped in 10.

Despite a balanced scoring effort and multiple players in double figures, the Boom couldn't close the gap in the second half. McGlothan delivered another standout performance, posting a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Slawson finished strong as well, tallying 20 points and eight assists, and RJ Felton added 19 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

The Boom eye a fresh start when they return home to Noblesville for a doubleheader this weekend against the Motor City Cruise, the NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons. Game one tips off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Arena at Innovation Mile, followed by a 3 p.m. ET matchup on Sunday.

