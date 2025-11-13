Noblesville Boom Come up Short against Sioux Falls Skyforce Despite Strong Start

Noblesville Boom News Release







SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Noblesville Boom couldn't maintain their early momentum on Wednesday night in Sioux Falls falling to the Skyforce 134-124 in game three of the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament.

Noblesville (0-3) trailed 66-57 at halftime after a competitive first half that saw multiple lead changes, but turnovers and free throws gave the Skyforce a slight edge heading into the break.

DaJuan Gordon paced the Boom with 23 points including five three-pointers and added seven rebounds. MJ Iraldi provided a spark off the bench with 22 points and four assists, while RJ Felton added 18 points with four threes. Jalen Slawson contributed across the board with 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

The Boom will face off against the Skyforce (2-1) again at the Sanford Pentagon on Friday at 8 p.m. ET before heading to Des Moines, Iowa, for a double header against the Iowa Wolves at Casey's Center on Sunday, Nov. 16 and Monday, Nov. 17.

