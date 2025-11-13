College Park Skyhawks and Gray Media's Atlanta News First Announce Partnership to Broadcast All Skyhawks Homegames on Peachtree Sports Network

Published on November 13, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, and Gray Media's Atlanta News First (WANF), announced a partnership today that will have Peachtree Sports Network continue to serve as the official broadcast home of the Skyhawks for all home games played at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.

Gray Media will produce all Skyhawks home games, while Peachtree Sports Network will broadcast all 24 Skyhawks home games, with four to be broadcast on Atlanta News First:

Nov. 26 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Long Island Nets

Dec. 14 at 2:00 p.m. vs. Greensboro Swarm

Feb. 7 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Rip City Remix

Mar. 25 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Osceola Magic

"Through our partnership with Atlanta News First and Peachtree Sports Network, we are continuing to show our dedication by providing the excitement of Skyhawks basketball to fans throughout the state of Georgia," said Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena President of Business Enterprise and Chief Commercial Officer, Andrew Saltzman. "The Skyhawks are an important and incredibly successful extension of our organization, and this only strengthens the phenomenal synergy between us, our fans, and our partners in ANF and Peachtree Sports Network."

In addition, Peachtree Sports Network and Atlanta News First will have a presence at both Atlanta Hawks and College Park Skyhawks games through signage and more.

"Watching the Skyhawks and their talented players work towards their NBA dreams is always exciting," said WANF General Manager Erik Schrader. "The Skyhawks have one of the best developmental programs in the NBA G League and we're proud to be airing their games again this season."

Apart from the 2020-21 season, which the Skyhawks did not participate in due to COVID-19, Peachtree TV and Peachtree Sports Network have served as the official broadcast home for all Skyhawks home games since the 2019-20 season, when the team first moved to College Park.

The Skyhawks open the home slate of the season with a three-game homestand with Opening Night on Friday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. against the Capital City Go-Go, followed by a rematch with Capital City set for Sunday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m., concluding with a Nov. 26 matchup with the Long Island Nets at 7 p.m. The first two contests will be aired on Peachtree Sports Network, with the Nov. 26th game to be featured on WANF.







