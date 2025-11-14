Vipers Fall Short of a Victory against Legends

EDINBURG, Texas. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (0-2), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, faced a 119-110 loss to the Texas Legends (2-2) on Thursday night at the Bert Ogden Arena.

The first quarter was controlled by Texas until a three-pointer by Vipers Tyrese Hunter tied the contest at 19-19 with 1:39 on the clock. The back-and-forth battle began after that as both teams attempted to pull away, but neither team was able to do so which resulted in a 26-26 quarter.

In the second quarter Texas picked up its biggest lead of the game (14 points) and secured a 55-41 advantage over the Vipers. However, RGV managed to cut its deficit by half to end the quarter at 59-52.

Texas had a legendary start to the third quarter as the team hit a 13-0 run which secured the team a 72-61 lead over the Vipers. The Vipers once again cut the Legends lead by seven and sent the game into the fourth quarter with a score of 88-81.

Despite the Vipers efforts to come back in the fourth quarter, it was not enough, and the Legends pulled away with a 119-110 victory.

Daishen Nix led all scorers with 26 points followed by Efe Abogidi with 24 points. Houston Rockets two-way Isaiah Crawford posted his second double-double of the season with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Also posting a double-double was Teddy Allen who scored 15 points and had 12 rebounds.

Texas was led by Dalano Banton with 24 points. Sheldon Edwards finished the night with 21 points and Zhaire Smith contributed 18 points.

Texas was led by Dalano Banton with 24 points. Sheldon Edwards finished the night with 21 points and Zhaire Smith contributed 18 points.







