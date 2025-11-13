Wisconsin Herd to Wear Homelessness Awareness Theme Jerseys on November 22
Published on November 13, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will partner with MAVRX Sports Housing for a third year to bring awareness to homelessness through theme jerseys. These specialty theme jerseys will be worn for the Herd's matchup against the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Saturday, November 22, with tip-off at 7:00 p.m. CST.
The theme of the jersey is "Connection Under One Sky". It reminds us that no matter where we come from or what someone's going through, we all look up at the same stars. The design uses a dark gradient and gold light to represent hope, unity, simple, quiet, and human. The stars also represent the concepts of "Humanity * Hope * Guidance * Life * Motivation", which is also featured on the trim.
These jerseys will be auctioned with proceeds benefiting the P.I.T.C.H. Initiative, which works to widely impact communities by compassionately supporting people and organizations who need it most. Bidding ends Nov. 29 at 12:00 p.m. and can be accessed at https://herdup.givesmart.com.
