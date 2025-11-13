Osceola Magic Edges Mexico City During School Day Matinee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (3-0) pulled away late to secure a 117-111 win over the Mexico City Capitanes (0-3) on Thursday afternoon at Osceola Heritage Park. Colin Castleton continued his strong start to the season by leading all scorers with 32 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the field.

Reynan dos Santos led the way for the visiting Capitanes with 23 points off the bench. RJ Melendez tallied 21 points and a team-high six rebounds.

In a game that featured 24 lead changes, Magic two-way player Jamal Cain recorded his first double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Phillip Wheeler scored eight points in the fourth quarter to help the Magic take control of the game.

Up Next:

The Magic will complete its early season homestand at Osceola Heritage Park on Friday, November 14 and Sunday, November 16, against the Birmingham Squadron. Friday's game will tip off at 7 p.m. and Sunday's game will be at 3 p.m.

On Friday, Osceola will honor all those who have served in the armed forces with Military Appreciation Night, presented by Krush Brau Park. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Osceola Magic military-themed pint glass.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy

"The ball wasn't going in for us in the first three quarters. We felt like we were missing layups, missing threes and missing free throws, but that's part of the game. We cannot let that affect your ability to win the game. We turned up on the glass, turned up our defense and eventually made a couple of shots. Phillip Wheeler hit big shots. Javonte [Smart] made some big shots. Once we built a little bit of a lead, we were able to hit our free throws and hang on."

Community Corner:

On November 12, the Osceola Magic took part in the Orlando Magic Youth Basketball Development Series at Meadow Woods Recreation Center. Head coach Dylan Murphy and center Will Baker joined over 50 kids from the community and led them through warmups and drills.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic thank Jostens for being the presenting partner for the team's annual School Days game!







