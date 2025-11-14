Greensboro Edges Delaware, 133-126

Delaware Blue Coats forward Marcus Bagley shoots against the Greensboro Swarm

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (1-1) fell to the Greensboro Swarm (3-0), 133-126, on Thursday, November 13 at the Chase Fieldhouse.

Jared McCain made his G League debut on Thursday after the 76ers assigned him to Blue Coats. The 2024 first round pick put up 10 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds and a steal in 20 minutes of action.

"132 points is too many points to win," said Blue Coats Head Coach JP Clark said. "I thought we bothered them defensively. I thought we were active and we forced some turnovers and got out and ran."

Kennedy Chandler had a double-double with 27 points and 12 assists. Chandler and MarJon Beauchamp led the Blue Coats in scoring, with Beauchamp finishing with 25 points.

Two-way player Hunter Sallis scored 19 points for his second straight game in double figures.

The Blue Coats led by as much as 10 in the first half, with the team leading 57-47 with just under five minutes left in the second quarter.

The Swarm went on an 8-2 run to pull within four, with center Tidjane Salaun scoring six of their eight points in that frame. The former sixth overall pick in the 2024 draft led Greensboro in scoring with 26 points along with 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

Forward Keyontae Johnson matched Salaun in scoring with 26 points as well. Eric Dixon, Villanova University's all-time leading scorer and a Willow Grove, Pennsylvania native, followed behind them with 16.

The Blue Coats were outscored by the Swarm 63 to 54 in the second half with Greensboro putting up 36 points in the final frame to pull away.

The Blue Coats will be back in action against the Swarm on Saturday, Nov. 15. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

