JP Clark Named Blue Coats Head Coach

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats announced today that JP Clark has been named the seventh head coach in franchise history. Clark succeeds Mike Longabardi, who was promoted to Philadelphia 76ers Assistant Coach earlier this offseason.

Clark will host a free Coaches Clinic for local youth, high school and colleges coaches at Chase Fieldhouse on Monday, Nov. 17 at 6:00 pm. Interested participants can register.

Clark is entering his fifth season with the Blue Coats. He has served as Assistant Coach since 2021.

"We are very excited to promote Coach Clark and have him lead our group in Delaware," said Blue Coats General Manager Ariana Andonian. "He not only brings important continuity to our development program, but also an enormous amount of high-level experience both at the NBA and G League levels.

During Clark's tenure on staff, the Blue Coats became the only team in NBA G League history to win both a G League Championship (2023) and a Winter Showcase Cup (2021). From 2022-25, Delaware amassed three Eastern Conference Titles and a 75-57 (.568) overall regular season record.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to coach this team and work with the great people in this organization," said Clark. "I extend my sincere thanks to Daryl Morey, Nick Nurse, and Ariana Andonian for this tremendous opportunity and for their confidence in me. I look forward to building on the Blue Coats' strong history of player development and winning to achieve even greater accomplishments together."

Prior to joining the organization, Clark spent over seven years with the LA Clippers, most recently serving as Assistant Coach from 2018-20. He began his professional basketball career with the Boston Celtics, first as an assistant coach for the NBA G League Maine Red Claws and later as a Player Development Assistant in Boston. Additionally, Clark was Head Coach of Metro De Santiago of the LNB-A League during the 2024 summer season.

After his playing career concluded at NCAA Division II Flagler College, Clark began his coaching career at Colgate University (2009-2010) and later joined the staff at University of Central Florida (2010-2012).

The Blue Coats open the 2025-26 regular season against the Westchester Knicks on Saturday, November 8 at 1:00 pm at Chase Fieldhouse. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.







