Stockton Kings Announce Coaching Staff for 2025-26 Season

Today, the Stockton Kings, defending 2024-25 NBA G League champions and G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced their 2025-26 coaching staff alongside Head Coach Will Scott.

Dane Johnson enters his second season with Stockton as associate head coach. In his first season with the Kings (2024-25), Johnson helped guide Stockton to its first-ever Western Conference and NBA G League Championship titles. He joined the organization after spending the past eight seasons with the South Bay Lakers (2016-24) as a coaching associate, assistant coach, associate head coach, and head coach. Johnson served as an assistant coach for the 2017 Lakers Summer League team that won the championship in Las Vegas. He was named the associate head coach for the 2022-23 season before being promoted to head coach in 2023-24. During his tenure as head coach, four players earned NBA call-ups.

Kane Martinez joins Stockton after serving as an assistant coach with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers during the 2024-25 season. Before his time with the Vipers, Martinez served as an assistant coach and head player development coach for the Sydney Kings of Australia's National Basketball League (2023-24). His G League career started in 2022-23 with the Westchester Knicks as a basketball operations associate. The Albuquerque, New Mexico native spent two seasons as a graduate assistant with the University of Nevada men's basketball program (2020-22) after playing three collegiate seasons at Fort Lewis College (2015-18).

Jason Maxiell begins his first season in the NBA G League as an assistant coach. Maxiell spent his collegiate career with the University of Cincinnati Bearcats (2001-05). The four-year varsity letterwinner earned CUSA All-Freshman and Sixth Man of the Year honors as a freshman. In his junior and senior seasons, he earned All-Conference Second Team honors (2003-05). Maxiell currently ranks third all-time in UC history in total blocks (251), blocks per game (1.9), total offensive rebounds (355), and total defensive rebounds (553), and ranks second all-time for most blocks (eight) in a game.

After playing his college tenure for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats (2001-05), Maxiell was drafted in 2005 by the Detroit Pistons in the first round (26th overall), where he played eight seasons (2005-13), including three Eastern Conference Finals runs (2006-09). He then played for the Orlando Magic (2013-14) and Charlotte Hornets (2014-15), totaling 10 seasons in the NBA. He played two seasons overseas with the Tianjin Gold Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) (2015-16) and Acıbadem Üniversitesi of the Basketbol Süper Ligi (BSL) (2016-17), before retiring as a Piston in August 2017. Maxiell last suited up for the Big 3, playing three seasons (2018-21) for 3's Company and the Aliens, and most recently served as an ambassador for the United Basketball League.

Tayyab Zahid begins his third season with the Kings and first as an assistant coach. Zahid spent the past two seasons as a coaching associate. Before joining Stockton, Zahid attended the University of Alabama as a men's basketball graduate assistant for two seasons (2021-23). Zahid earned his bachelor's degree at the University of Michigan.







